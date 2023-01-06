Wolves will be out to cap off a miserable week for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool when they meet in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday at 10pm. Not only did the sixth-placed Reds lose 3-1 to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday and thereby basically surrendering all hopes of winning the title this term - they are 16 points behind leaders Arsenal, but it now emerged that defender Virgil van Djik’s hamstring injury is worse than initially feared.

Van Dijk left the field at half time in the defeat to the Bees, with Klopp saying at the time: “Virgil felt a little bit his muscle, but he said he’s fine and he’s a very good judge of these things.” We return to FA Cup action at Anfield this weekend 🏟 pic.twitter.com/uw4cuvkLU3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2023 There is some good news for the Reds, though, with new signing Cody Gakpo expected to make his debut for the Reds, while reports suggest fellow attacker Roberto Firmino is also close to returning. Go Inside Training and get a first look at Cody Gakpo in action, as we prepare to take on Wolves in the #EmiratesFACup 🤩 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2023 With Darwin Nunez shooting blanks, Klopp will welcome the options up front.

Code Red: Boss Jurgen Klopp Wolves, meanwhile, played to a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night and while coach Julen Lopetegui believes the team is on the up since his arrival mid-November last year, he is unhappy with the turnover time for the crunch Cup tie. It ends all square at Villa Park.



🐺⏱ pic.twitter.com/R6FI1sXnul — Wolves (@Wolves) January 4, 2023 Lopetequi says: “We are still improving and now we have to improve our numbers of players in the squad because in three days we play again against Liverpool, a team who has played two days before us and this I don’t understand. It’s such a big advantage for them. We played two days after the opponent and I don’t understand this, but I have to accept it.” SELECTED FA CUP FIXTURES