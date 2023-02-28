Temba Bavuma will make history on Tuesday at 10am when he leads South Africa’s Test team onto Centurion Park for the first Test against the West Indies. In doing so, Bavuma, 32 from Langa, will become the country’s first black African Test captain.

Having made his debut against the Windies - a team he supported growing up - back in 2014, the setting couldn’t have been better scripted for Bavuma to lead South Africa into a new era under new coach Shukri Conrad. Here we go 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/PvPZJRCK8u — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 28, 2023 Bavuma explains: “It’s the start of a new journey and we’d like to start on a clean slate and go out there and play the way we play… “We are excited to see what that looks like on the field of play.”