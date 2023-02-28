Temba Bavuma will make history on Tuesday at 10am when he leads South Africa’s Test team onto Centurion Park for the first Test against the West Indies.
In doing so, Bavuma, 32 from Langa, will become the country’s first black African Test captain.
Having made his debut against the Windies - a team he supported growing up - back in 2014, the setting couldn’t have been better scripted for Bavuma to lead South Africa into a new era under new coach Shukri Conrad.
Bavuma explains: “It’s the start of a new journey and we’d like to start on a clean slate and go out there and play the way we play…
“We are excited to see what that looks like on the field of play.”
Asked about the significance of playing the Windies in such a significant game, Bavuma says: “Growing up, West Indies was the team that I supported. That was the team I always saw at home on the TV. So I guess there will always be that sentiment when it comes to the West Indies…”
Conrad has not yet named a vice captain in the team, but it is expected that Bavuma will lean on former captain Dean Elgar, who is still in the squad, as they transition into the Conrad era.
Expected to be more aggressive in their approach to the game, the Proteas could also unleash new faces Gerald Coetzee and Western Province star Tony de Zorzi for their first Test caps on Tuesday.
The two-match series will concluded at the Wanderers next month.