Proteas coach Mark Boucher admits he is clueless as they crashed to their second-worst defeat in history.

South Africa were destroyed inside two and half day by hosts New Zealand in Christchurch in a crushing innings-and-276-run pak slae.

Having arrived in the Land of Long White Cloud on a high following a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over India, they came crashing back down to earth, making just 95 and 111 either side the hosts 482.

The 95 on the first morning was SA’s worst five-day total in 80 years and the 111 was no better.

NO ANSWER: SA coach Mark Boucher

At the end of Day Two, Boucher, who is set to face a case of gross misconduct - in which some players have been called to testify - had no idea how to turning his team around.

He said: “I haven’t put my finger on it at the moment. I can see the energies are way below par and the results have shown that as well. We lost the toss, got behind the eight ball after the first session and we just haven’t been able to get back in the game. All three departments; batting, bowling and fielding have been very disappointing.”

Skipper Elgar says that those “energies” have niks to do with Boucher’s pending case and he he believes a lack of intensity is at the heart of the problem.

After the defeat, he reveals: “As a group we’ve kind of worked through that, and worked it out already.

“I don’t see that as being an influence within the camp. Individuals can answer that in their own respect.”

Proteas' five biggest Test defeats

1. SA v Australia, First Test, Johannesburg, 2002

Australia: 652/7 decl. (Matthew Hayden 122, Damian Martyn 133, Adam Gilchrist 204*)

South Africa: 159 (Ashwell Prince 49) & 133 (Herschelle Gibbs 47, Glenn McGrath 5/21, Shane Warne 4/44)

RESULT: Australia won by an innings and 360 runs.

2. SA v New Zealand, First Test, Christchurch, 2022.

South Africa: 95 & 11

NZ: 482 (Henry Nicholls 105, Tom Blundell 96, Henry 58*)

RESULT: New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs.

3. SA v Australia, Fifth Test, Port Elizabeth, 1950

Australia: 549/7 decl. (Arthur Morris 157, Neil Harvey 116, Lindsay Hassett 167)

South Africa: 158 & 132

RESULT: Australia won by an innings and 259 runs

4. SA v England, Second Test, Cape Town, 1889

England: 292 (Bobby Abel 120, Henry Wood 59, Gobo Ashley 7/95)

South Africa: 47 (Jonny Briggs 7/17) & 43 (Briggs 8/11)

RESULT: England won by an innings and 202 runs

5. SA v India, Third Test, Ranchi, 2019

India: 497/9 decl. (Rohit Sharma 212, Ajinkya Rahane 115, George Linde 4/113)

South Africa: 162 & 133

RESULT: India won by an innings and 202 runs

