Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag doesn’t think the Red Devils are in crisis mode yet, despite having lost three of their first five Premier League matches for the first time since 1989.
United’s nightmare start to the season continued on Saturday with a 3-1 pak from Brighton at Old Trafford to end their 30-match unbeaten run at the Theatre of Dreams.
United old boy Danny Welbeck landed the eerste skoot for Roberto de Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls with a crisp finish from Simon Adingra’s cross.
Defeat at Old Trafford.#MUFC || #MUNBHA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2023
New Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund was denied his maiden goal for the club on the stroke of halftime after a VAR check ruled that Marcus Rashford cut back the ball from outside of the play.
Dat Guy Welbz back in the goals at the place he used to call home! 💙 @DannyWelbeck 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SYcJ2y6mac— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 16, 2023
But the Seagulls poured forward after the break with leftback Tariq Lamptey setting up Pascal Gross in the 53rd minute and Joao Pedro in the 71st to make it 3-0, before Hannibal Mejbri got a consolation goal in the 73rd minute.
Asked whether the club is in a crisis, Ten Hag says: “No. But we have to be very disappointed and we have to be very annoyed with ourselves. Because at United, the demand is you win games.”
Asked if they only have themselves to blame for their current predicament - six points from five games, with Bayern Munich in Champions League next on Wednesday, he says: “We have to correct it by ourselves.
The 2023/24 group stage draw ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kCTj9JfBFM— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 31, 2023
“We can’t blame anyone else. We have to do better, be more resilient and be more determined to get these wins.”