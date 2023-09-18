Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag doesn’t think the Red Devils are in crisis mode yet, despite having lost three of their first five Premier League matches for the first time since 1989. United’s nightmare start to the season continued on Saturday with a 3-1 pak from Brighton at Old Trafford to end their 30-match unbeaten run at the Theatre of Dreams.

United old boy Danny Welbeck landed the eerste skoot for Roberto de Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls with a crisp finish from Simon Adingra’s cross. Defeat at Old Trafford.#MUFC || #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2023 New Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund was denied his maiden goal for the club on the stroke of halftime after a VAR check ruled that Marcus Rashford cut back the ball from outside of the play. Dat Guy Welbz back in the goals at the place he used to call home! 💙 @DannyWelbeck 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SYcJ2y6mac — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 16, 2023 But the Seagulls poured forward after the break with leftback Tariq Lamptey setting up Pascal Gross in the 53rd minute and Joao Pedro in the 71st to make it 3-0, before Hannibal Mejbri got a consolation goal in the 73rd minute.