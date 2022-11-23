Lionel Messi’s dream of glory in his final World Cup took a helse blow on Tuesday as his Argentina were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia. The shocking result in their Qatar Group C opener saw the Green Falcons come from behind to end the Copa America champions’ 36-match unbeaten run – one game short of equalling Italy’s record of 37 matches without defeat.

Messi, looking to finally get his hands on the biggest prize at his fifth try, gave his team the perfect start, with a 10th-minute penalty in Lusail. But the Saudis’ brave high defensive line gamble paid off as Argentina failed to build on their lead with a Messi strike and two Lautaro Martinez finishes were ruled out for offside. Lautaro Martinez. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Then four minutes after the break disaster struck, as Saleh Al-Shehri held off Tottenham defender Christian Romero and fired a left-foot shot into the far corner to equalise.

And it got even worse for the Albiceleste as the Saudis took the lead in the 54th minute. Salem Al Dawsari made space for himself on the top left-hand corner of the box and fired in a stunner into the far corner. Goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Al Owais and the Saudis then put their bodies on the line and grabbed one of the greatest upsets of all time.

Al-Dawsari turned the game on its head with this absolute screamer! 🎯#LetItFly with @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/XoMPN1hnqH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022 Needing to win their remaining games against Mexico and Poland to get to the knockouts, Messi says: “There are no excuses. “We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong and they have shown it.” Martínez adds: “This hurts a lot.… but now we have two finals left.”