Western Province captain Juan de Jongh has called on his teammates to take one more for the road when they face the Natal Sharks in Durban in the Currie Cup at 2pm on Sunday. Province have been on fire away from home of late, beating both the Lions and the Bulls in their first two matches of the season.

Heading to Durban next, De Jongh, 34, says: “Playing the Lions away and then going to the Bulls and now playing the Sharks away, it’s been a tough start. 🔒 Locked in with full focus. Bring on the weekend. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/DQO4Eim4cM — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 23, 2023 “But these guys have been training together for a long time now. People think we just came together now, but we’ve been training against the United Rugby Championship squad [the Stormers] for a long time now. “So there’s obviously some good combinations in our structures. Credit must go to the coaches… for us it’s important to stay focused and have tunnel vision going into the weekend and try to stay unbeaten.”

Coach for this week Labeeb Levy will name his side for the clash on Friday and is expected to include some club players in the matchday 23 as well. WEEKEND’S CURRIE CUP FIXTURES Friday: Lions v Griffons (3pm), Cheetahs XV v Blue Bulls (5.05pm), Pumas v Griquas (7.10pm).