West Ham are out to extend their 13-match unbeaten record in the Europa Conference League and reach the final.
Ahead of their semifinal second leg at AZ Alkmaar, the Hammers are focused on maintaining their 2-1 advantage and going one better than did last season when they crashed out of the Europa League at the same stage.
And Brazilian midfield ace Lucas Paqueta says: “We’ll do everything to win this semifinal because it’s our chance to get a trophy and make history for the club.”
The Hammers’ World Cup-winning goalkeeper Alphonse Areola adds: “Last season, we made it to the semifinal of the Europa League.
“This year, we have shown that same dynamic. We’ve had a good winning streak, so it’s up to us to continue that streak [and reach the final].”