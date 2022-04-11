Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says they can vergeet about playing in Europe if they play like they in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton.

The Red Devils fell behind after 25 minutes when Anthony Gordon’s strike cannoned off Harry Maguire and wrong-footed goalkeeper David de Gea.

But even with an attack featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, United couldn’t break down Frank Lampard’s taai Toffees.

A LUCKY BREAK: Anthony Goodson

Another disappointing result leaves Rangnick and span down in seventh on the Premier League, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham.

And the German says: “After they scored we lost a little bit of our composure and our confidence.

“With all due respect to Everton, if you don’t score a goal against a team who conceded three goals against Burnley you can’t expect to get anything.

UNDESERVING: Ralf Rangnick

“If you don’t score goals in games like this, it will be difficult to qualify for Europe.

“The players themselves should be eager to play European football but if we play like we did [on Saturday], we don’t deserve to qualify.”

So frustrating was the defeat that a bedonnerde Ronaldo smashed a fan’s phone as he limped off with a gash on his leg at the end of the match.

He posted on social media: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

