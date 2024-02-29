Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland scored FIVE goals as they klapped Luton Town 6-2 in the FA CUp fifth round on Tuesday to send a gevaarlike warning to United ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby. Aided by Kevin de Bruyne’s trio of assists, Haaland completed his treble inside the first 40 minutes at Kenilworth Road.

Mateo Kovacic netted to cap City’s second six-goal haul this season after their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League in November. Assists: Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: REUTERS/David Klein Haaland now has 27 goals in all competitions this season, making a mockery of the critics who took a swipe at him after a misfiring display in a recent draw against Chelsea. It was the second time Haaland had hit five goals in a single game for City after his heroics in the Champions League last 16 second leg win against RB Leipzig in March 2023.

Derby recap! The last time out ✊ pic.twitter.com/sUfNIyxzMR — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 28, 2024 Saluting De Bruyne’s role in his demolition of Luton, Haaland says: “Kevin is massive. It’s a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other.” On his own form since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two months, Haaland adds: “I’m getting back to my best. Finally I’m feeling good. “It’s an amazing feeling. It’s coming, we’re coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.”

City coach Pep Guardiola adds: “What can I say? Erling is on fire, and Kevin. The connection was perfect. Kevin needs players like Erling and Erling needs players like Kevin.” City have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions as they try to emulate last season's Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble. Haaland and De Bruyne are rounding into form in time for Sunday’s crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.