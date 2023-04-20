The Gunners have dropped four points following successive 2-2 draws - to Liverpool and West Ham - after leading 2-0 and now just have a four-point lead on City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal will look to stretch that lead on Friday night when they face bottom club Southampton, before a helse showdown with their title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

And three-time title winner Wenger says on BeIN Sports: “Arsenal and these players have not been in the position to win the league before.. when you have never won it, there will be a moment in the season when the tension comes in.

Arsène Wenger on Arsenal: “These players have not been in that position to win the league - they will win it this year & then next year will be easier. I still fancy Arsenal. I’m not completely objective in this situation!” [@beINSPORTS_EN] #afc pic.twitter.com/Xcbx75AcM3 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 19, 2023

“Of course, Man City have an opportunity when they play Arsenal and that could be the decider in the championship.