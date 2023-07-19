Wenger’s former captain, Mikel Arteta, led the Gunners to the runners-up spot last term after leading eventual treble winners Manchester City for most of the season.

Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, says legendary ex-boss Arsene Wenger.

But after the arrival of reinforcements in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Wenger has no doubts that they can get the job done this time around.

Arsene Wenger on Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/ra9ar02W50 — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) July 16, 2023

The Frenchman tells Eurosport: “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.

“I think it is a good investment.