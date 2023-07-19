Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, says legendary ex-boss Arsene Wenger.
Wenger’s former captain, Mikel Arteta, led the Gunners to the runners-up spot last term after leading eventual treble winners Manchester City for most of the season.
But after the arrival of reinforcements in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Wenger has no doubts that they can get the job done this time around.
The Frenchman tells Eurosport: “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.
“I think it is a good investment.
“Overall, personally I think they have made good buys as they are players who are now mature, 23,24, and still young so can stay together for a few years.
“They will be under more pressure after last year, but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.”
Should Wenger be proven right, it will be Arsenal’s first title since he led the Invincibles campaign of 2003/4- having predicted his unbeaten season too.