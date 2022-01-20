South Africa left India asvaal in Paarl yesterday, winning the first of three ODIs by 31 runs.

In what was a dominant display by the hosts, South Africa scored 296/4 after opting to bat first at Boland Park before restricting India to 265/8.

Captain Temba Bavuma (110 off 143 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (129* off 96 balls) were the big heroes for SA, scoring a helse 204 for the fourth wicket after coming together with SA on 68/3 in the 18th over.

Janneman Malan was the first to lose his wicket for six runs when he edged a Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Quinton de Kock (27, clean bowled by Ravi Ashwin) and Aiden Markram (run out for 4) then fell in quick succession to bring together Bavuma and Van der Dussen.

They then proved that teamwork makes the dream work, as Bavuma dropped anchor while Van der Dussen chased the runs.

Together they frustrated India to the fullest, before Bavuma tried to open up against Bumrah in the 49th over, only to be caught by KL Rahul.

But the damage was done and India had a massive task on their hands trying to chase down 297 runs.

After losing captain Rahul for 12 - caught behind off surprise opening bowler Markram (1/30), the battle became even moeiliker.

Shikhar Dhawan (79 off 84 balls) and Virat Kohli (51 off 63) then threatened to do a Bavuma/ Van der Dussen with their third wicket stand of 92 runs before Keshav Maharaj (1/42) clean bowled the former to make it 138/2.

Kohli didn’t last long after that, with Tabraiz Shamsi (2/52) getting him to play a sweep shot into the hands of Bavuma.

With their spine broken, Andile Phehlukwayo (2/26) and Lungi Ngidi (2/64) joined in with two wickets apiece to seal the win.

The next ODI will be played at the same venue tomorrow, before the tour concludes at Newlands on Sunday.

