Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst is hoping to force his wors and land a move to Manchester United before this weekend’s Premier League derby against Manchester City. Weghorst is wanted by compatriot Erik ten Hag as a replacement in attack for departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the Red Devils’ moves have been blocked by Besiktas, where the giant 30-year-old hitman is on a season-long loan from Burnley. What could Wout Weghorst bring to Manchester United? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ssNhONJfIv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2023 Besiktas said in a statement on Monday that they are unwilling to terminate the deal, which has a reported £8.5m buy option. With nine goals in 18 league games for the Istanbul side, Weghorst, however, has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.