Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst is hoping to force his wors and land a move to Manchester United before this weekend’s Premier League derby against Manchester City.
Weghorst is wanted by compatriot Erik ten Hag as a replacement in attack for departed Cristiano Ronaldo.
But the Red Devils’ moves have been blocked by Besiktas, where the giant 30-year-old hitman is on a season-long loan from Burnley.
What could Wout Weghorst bring to Manchester United? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ssNhONJfIv— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2023
Besiktas said in a statement on Monday that they are unwilling to terminate the deal, which has a reported £8.5m buy option.
With nine goals in 18 league games for the Istanbul side, Weghorst, however, has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.
And according to reports in the UK media, he is ready to pay his way out of his Besiktas contract to get the deal done.
It is claimed that the deal could be done within 24 hours.