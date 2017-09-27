Liverpool won their 12th game in a row on Saturday and boss Jurgen Klopp urged his manne to continue pushing.

Despite their impressive winning streak, the Reds were not at their best as they scraped to a nervy 1-0 Premier League victory over top-four fighters West Ham at Anfield.

That winner came in the 27th minute, when Sadio Mane steered home a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot-cum-cross home.

ONLY GOAL: Sadio Mane scores

But a bad day at the office for Mo Salah meant the Reds didn’t build on that lead and they rode their luck to closing the gap at the top of the table to three points on Manchester City before their clash against Manchester United last night.

And with their Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield tomorrow night, they will have to dig deep again to maintain their 2-0 advantage.

Asked about his team’s relentless pursuit to add to last weekend’s League Cup final win, Klopp says: “We had to [win]. There was no other choice.

NON-STOP: Coach Jurgen Klopp

“We will come to that point pretty soon probably that when you win seven - or for us, 12 in all competitions in a row - then you cannot not only win the ones where you are flying.

“It is necessary to get something out of this season that we keep on going and [there is] no time to rest, so just keep going.”

