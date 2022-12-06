Africa’s laaste hoop in Qatar, Morocco, aren’t just aiming to beat Spain tonight - they want to win the continent’s first ever World Cup. The unbeaten Atlas Lions roared into the last-16 clash at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium by pipping 2018 finalists Croatia to top spot in Group F, beating eliminating Belgium on the way.

Proving they are tactically adaptable under coach Walid Regragui, Morocco rely on a solid defence that has conceded just once in the tournament to date. And Regragui believes his manne have every reason to believe they can go all the way. After a goalless group opener against Croatia before beating Belgium 2-0 and then Canada 2-1, Regragui says: "We know that African teams need to set themselves objectives.

Dreaming big: Walid Regragui “We’re realistic, but we know what we're worth. “So why not aim for the sky? We’re going to respect every opponent. But we are going to be very difficult opponents. So why not dream about lifting that trophy?” To dream that big the coach will need his oysters Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and hitman Youssef En-Nesyri to be at their best against Spain’s tiki-taka game.

Spain midfielder Rodri says they will be wakker after a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their final group game last week.



It ends with Japan finish top of Group E and Germany eliminated from the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup



WHAT DRAMA! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fDx80bC5Ao — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 1, 2022 The Manchester City ace says: “We have Morocco ahead of us. They have shown they deserve to be first in their group and they are a great team. “We are not afraid of failure. We are not going to change our way of playing, it is not convenient for us to change our philosophy. Players learn from mistakes.”