Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has told fans they will put on a show against Morocco this Saturday at the FNB Stadium. The South African men’s national football team have been the laughing stock of Mzansi sports for jare now and attendances for their matches have been low all around the country.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, South Africa and the Atlas Lions have already booked their places at Afcon 2023 ahead of this weekend’s final Group K game. Out of the final squad called up by Coach Hugo Broos, internationally based players Njabulo Blom, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Luke Le Roux are expected to join camp later today. #AfconQ #AFCONQualifiers #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/KTsNH4o8YU — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 12, 2023 But the World Cup semifinalists aren’t here for spek en boontjies, with coach Walid Regragui bringing his ysters - Europa League-winning Sevilla duo Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri, PSG rightback Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech to the party. And Williams, whose span has lost just three times since coach Hugo Broos took the reins in June 2021, says they will go out to win both the match and the hearts of the public.

Big gun: Achraf Hakimi Addressing SA’s min lus for Bafana despite already qualifying for Afcon, Williams says: “It’s a bit disappointing. “We got a lot of criticism for missing out the last time [Afcon 2021], and rightfully so, but now we have qualified and you don’t see any hype about it. “I’d like to urge the fans to come and back us. We’ve only lost three games [to Ghana, France and Morocco] in the last two years.