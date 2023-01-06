The Stormers tackle the Warriors in the United Rugby Championship in Glasgow on Sunday at 5pm. Visiting Glasgow for the first time on an abnormal rugby day and on an artificial pitch set up a daunting task for coach John Dobson’s high-flyers.

Needless to say, they will need all the experience they can get to prepare for the clash. Don't miss Glasgow Warriors back in action this Sunday afternoon, kick-off 3pm 🙌



Get your tickets 🆚 current BKT URC Champions DHL Stormers - Early Bird and Family Tickets still available! — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 2, 2023 Enters 37-year-old swinger prop Brok Harris, who also has a unique position of doubling up as a player and a coach in the Stormers camp. Harris spent seven years playing in the UK where he played for Wales’ Dragons against the Warriors in Glasgow and naturally would not only have been used to tweak the scrums this week, but also to give his teammates some insights into playing in the region too.

Explaining that the field was not 4G when he last played there, Harris says of the scrum battle against former Stormer Oli Kebble and his teammates: “Of course there will be an edge in the front row - if it wasn’t there, it wouldn’t have been rugby. “They have a very good scrum and they play regularly on the artificial turf. We look forward to putting some things in place to get that edge.” Breaking it down, Harris explains: “The most important thing on the artificial turf is the speed of the scrum engagement. It doesn’t allow you to recover like on grass, so you have to be quick off the mark…”