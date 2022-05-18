Warriors rookie Tristan Stubbs was called up to the Proteas team for the first time ahead of next month’s T20 trip to India. The 21-year-old big-hitting middle-order batsman is the only uncapped player called up in the 16-man squad, which also includes Western Province veteran Wayne Parnell.

Stubbs was in gevaarlike form this season in the T20 Challenge, scoring 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12. Parnell, meanwhile, returns to the side for the first time since 2017. RETURN: WP’s Wayne Parnell Of the squad selection, convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang says: “This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time. The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in. “Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza [Hendricks], Klaasie [Heinrich Klaasen] and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba [Bavuma], Tabraiz [Shamsi] and Keshav [Maharaj].

“The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️



