Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler believes victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday will change everything at the club. The Citizens are suffering a nightmare start to their season, with the team winless and heel laaste in the PSL after five games.

The matches are coming thick and fast for Tinkler and his manne, with their maiden Caf Champions League campaign kicking off next month. EXPERIENCED: Eric Tinkler But with the likes of Mdu Mdantsane and Khanyisa Mayo off the boil in front of goal, the boss says he won’t be drukking the panic button just yet. Ahead of tonight’s 7.30pm clash at Cape Town Stadium, visitors Chiefs are just four points ahead of City, who boast just two draws.

And Tinkler reckons a big three points will change the mood around the club. STRUGGLE: Mduduzi Mdantsane He says: “A win is what we need. “A win is what we desperately need. “And as much as people are saying, you haven’t won, blah blah blah, it’s still early in the league. Go and look at the league table and see what happens if we win two in a row - everything changes.

“There are small margins right now. “Right now, I’m not panicking. I’m not going to players into panic. “We will go into the Chiefs game looking to get a positive result, which is a win.