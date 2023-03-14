Cape Town City’s new centurion Mdu Mdantsane is determined to celebrate with a win despite expecting a tricky PSL clash against Marumo Gallants in Tuesday night’s 7.30pm kickoff. Mdantsane will be honoured by the club in front of the Cape Town Stadium fans in what will be his 102nd match for the Citizens.

Also the Blue and Gold army’s record goalscorer, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder will be keen to add to his tally of 20, after opening his account this season in City’s last outing - a 2-1 away win at Maritzburg. Ready to give it everything again tomorrow 💪



🆚 Marumo Gallants

🗓 Tuesday 14 March

🕢 19h30

📺 Not Televised

🏟 DHL Stadium

🎟️ https://t.co/SgmXFcpKkT pic.twitter.com/SajMm9WucT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 13, 2023 But while fifth-placed City, on 32 points, are looking for a fourth straight win and move up to third in the table when they host the league’s bottom club, with 19 points, Mdantsane warns of a testing encounter. In-form Gallants ace Ranga Chivaviro and his manskappe are currently top of Caf Confederation Cup Group A and need just a point from their next game to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Big threat: Ranga Chivaviro And Mdantsane says: “They are a team we can’t underestimate “They are fighting for their lives. They are going to give everything and have nothing to lose. “They will want to maintain their top-flight status and they’re going to come flying. So we will have to respect them.

“But we must make the most of home-ground advantage and fight for the three points.” Mdantsane is determined to celebrate becoming the club’s ninth centurion in style - after the likes of skipper Thami Mkhize and Taariq Fielies. Stalwart: Thami Mkhize He says of his achievement: “I’m very honoured to achieve the 100-game milestone for the club.