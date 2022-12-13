Bounou and the Atlas Lions have proven the surprise package of the tournament in Qatar and apart from Nayef Aguerd’s own goal a 2-1 group-stage win over Canada, have not conceded a goal.

Unbeatable Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou believes they can knock out World Cup holders France and reach Sunday’s final.

It’s that defensive steel and harregat mentality that has seen them eliminate heavyweights Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to become Africa’s first World Cup semfinalists.

Achraf Hakimi

Noussair Mazraoui

Sofyan Amrabat

Hakim Ziyech

Yassine Bounou



Ahead of Morocco’s historic match against France in the #FIFAWorldCup, we look at their key players ✍ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022

And the 30-year-old Sevilla stopper says it’s those feats that make them believe they can get the better of France.

He says: “These kinds of moments are difficult to believe.