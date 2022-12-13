Unbeatable Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou believes they can knock out World Cup holders France and reach Sunday’s final.
Bounou and the Atlas Lions have proven the surprise package of the tournament in Qatar and apart from Nayef Aguerd’s own goal a 2-1 group-stage win over Canada, have not conceded a goal.
It’s that defensive steel and harregat mentality that has seen them eliminate heavyweights Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds to become Africa’s first World Cup semfinalists.
Achraf Hakimi— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022
Noussair Mazraoui
Sofyan Amrabat
Hakim Ziyech
Yassine Bounou
Ahead of Morocco’s historic match against France in the #FIFAWorldCup, we look at their key players ✍
And the 30-year-old Sevilla stopper says it’s those feats that make them believe they can get the better of France.
He says: “These kinds of moments are difficult to believe.
“We’ve come to change the mentality, our insecurity. Moroccan players can compete against anyone in the world.
“I think the most important thing, except the semifinal and that, is that we've changed that mentality and the generation after us will know that Moroccan players can do all this.”