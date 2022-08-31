Unbeaten Newcastle will be looking to bring Liverpool back down to earth hard at Anfield on Wednesday, following the Reds’ 9-0 win over Bournemouth last time out. One of only five unbeaten teams left in the Premier League, Newcastle head into the 9pm Anfield clash confident that they can get one over Jurgen Klopp’s manne, who trail them by one log point after four matches.

With one win and three draws so far, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns the Reds that they are a baie beter team as the one that lost 3-1 at Anfield last December. BATTLE: Newcastle United and Liverpool Looking for a first win at Anfield since April 1994, Howe says: “I think we’re in a stronger place. The injuries are a concern to us, but I think we’re unbeaten, the players are playing in a style of football and way of playing that I believe they’ve got confidence in. “We will be extremely tested in this game, it will be a really good examination of us, but I see no reason why we shouldn’t go there and give another good account of ourselves and play without fear.”