Proteas allrounder Wayne Parnell will miss Wednesday’s ODI series decider against Bangladesh at Centurion Park (1pm) after being ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

No replacement has been called up for the Western Province ace, who went down in the second match at the Wanderers, while the Proteas management team also released Ryan Rickelton for 1Day Cup duty with the Lions.

But while Parnell will be watching from the sidelines, his Cape teammate wicketkeeper/ batsman Kyle Verreynne is hoping to be in the heat of the action once again.

After scoring an unbeaten 136 to guide SA to a 198-run victory to level the two-match Test series against New Zealand recently, Verreynne says his confidence is sky high.

CONFIDENT: Kyle Verreynne

He followed that up with an unbeaten 58 in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Wanderers last Sunday to again help SA level the three-match series 1-1.

Today, though, Verreynne has the chance to help his country to a series win and says: “When you score runs at international level in any format, it gives you a bit of confidence.

“The 100 in New Zealand gave me a lot of confidence… I feel that I’m a bit more comfortable at international level now.”

As for the team, Verreynne knows they can’t really afford any more slip-ups as they chase automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Currently in ninth place - just outside the top eight automatic qualification spots - on the Super League table with 49 points after 12 matches, South Africa can strengthen their position by beating the top team Bangladesh, who have 110 points after 17 matches.

Verreynne adds: “Everyone is aware of the standings and where we are and the importance of getting automatic qualification…

“It’s just important to take each game as it comes and making sure we’re in the best space possible heading into it.”

