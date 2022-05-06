Lose at Selhurst Park this weekend and it’s all over for coach Roy Hodgson and Watford in the Premier League.
Currently second from bottom, The Hornets will join already-relegated Norwich in the Championship if they go down to Patrick Vieira’s 12th-placed hosts on Saturday.
But they will drop without coach Hodgson, who announced that he will retire from the game at the end of the current season.
The 74-year-old tells Sky Sports: “Obviously, it’s a short-term [deal]. Certainly, I made it clear [to the Watford board] it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season…
“I’ve enjoyed my time doing the job. I don’t think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further stories in the world of Premier League football.”
Frank Lampard’s 18th-placed Everton, meanwhile, will fight for survival at Leicester on Sunday at 3pm, still hopeful of catching Burnley, who host Aston Villa tomorrow at 4pm, and Leeds who travel to Arsenal on Sunday at 3pm.
Both Burnley and Leeds are two points ahead of Everton, with the Toffees having a game in hand.