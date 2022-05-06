Lose at Selhurst Park this weekend and it’s all over for coach Roy Hodgson and Watford in the Premier League. Currently second from bottom, The Hornets will join already-relegated Norwich in the Championship if they go down to Patrick Vieira’s 12th-placed hosts on Saturday.

But they will drop without coach Hodgson, who announced that he will retire from the game at the end of the current season. The 74-year-old tells Sky Sports: “Obviously, it’s a short-term [deal]. Certainly, I made it clear [to the Watford board] it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season… “I’ve enjoyed my time doing the job. I don’t think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further stories in the world of Premier League football.”