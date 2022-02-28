Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick slammed his stars for wasting the hele kanse after their goalless draw with Watford on Saturday.

The result was a massive blow to United’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish, with the point leaving them just two ahead of Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

With United looking for revenge against the Hornets after a 4-1 defeat in November, they created 21 shots.

But Bruno Fernandes, given the captain’s armband with Harry Maguire left out, missed big chances, while youngster Anthony Elanga missed the target from close range in the second half.

FRUSTRATION: Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo hits the post and has now scored only once in 10 games.

And with United coming up against Manchester City this weekend, followed by Tottenham and Liverpool in the league later this month in between a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Rangnick is kwaad.

He says: “Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances.

“The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this.

“We did everything apart from score. It’s hard to take that result.

“In the end, if you miss that many chances it is difficult to win the game. We were in full control for almost the whole game, we didn’t allow them hardly any counter attacks.

“We need to be sharper in front of goal, you can hardly create more chances than we did today. In the end it is a very frustrating afternoon.

“Had anyone told me that we would create that many clear chances I would have said ‘yes, that is enough for us to score one of two goals at least’. But we didn’t.”

