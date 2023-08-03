Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett has warned the PSL they are ready to step up to the big time. The Urban Warriors are back in the top flight after five years in the NFD after legendary Cape striker Bartlett returned to the club where it all started for him and led them back to the promised land through the playoffs at the end of last season.

And at Wednesday’s season launch, the 50-year-old says they aren’t back to make up the numbers as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to TS Galaxy. High Spirits in the Urban Warrior camp! ⛺️🔴![CDATA[]]>🦅#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN pic.twitter.com/HwiHYHBhyS — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 30, 2023 He says: “People think we might be lingering at the bottom, but I think we can carry our success over to this season – especially with the right start. “A good start will give you a good foundation. We have to make sure we get the points at TS Galaxy this weekend.”

With 39-year-old defender Clayton Daniels ready to lead a young squad with his vast top-flight experience, the veteran warned his troops dat klein skool nou uit is. Our Energetic away threads are HERE 💓#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/w5x3AcgztU — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 2, 2023 He adds: “We have to step up in every area. “It’s not going to be the same [as the NFD] where it’s just going head to head. It’s about using your football intelligence.