Australia have slumped to seventh in the world rankings after three years under Kiwi Dave Rennie ahead of the September World Cup in France.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones insists he has enough time to transform his Aussies, boosted by the return of yster players like Quade Cooper from injury, into a World Cup-winning team.

Jones, who is counting down to his first game in charge against South Africa in Pretoria on July 8, has ‘n plan like the 2019 Springboks to return his span to World No.1.

"Sometimes teams are like old cars, you fix something and then something else breaks"



Having also had amazing success at the start of tenure as England boss, he says: “We’re seven and so we’ve got work to do to get to number one, because we want to be No.1.

“So in a short period of time, you could change the team remarkably, you could change an individual remarkably… And that’s the job.”