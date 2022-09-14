Wallabies coach Dave Rennie believes they can “knock over” the All Blacks in Thursday’s Rugby Championship clash at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
With fit-again lock Brodie Retallick back starting for the All Blacks, Rennie also made a string of changes to the side that lost 24-8 to the Springboks last time out.
Kickers challenge ➡️ Melbourne captains run pic.twitter.com/ggQuJemc5m— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 14, 2022
But he believes his nuwe Wallabies can klap the tournament log leaders in their weekday encounter.
Rennie says: “We are confident we can knock over anyone, but we have to play at our best and force the All Blacks to be below their best.”
Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Lalakai Foketi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Pete Samu, 6 Rob Leota, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper (captain). Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Pone Fa’amausili, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia.
New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Aikira Ioane, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea.