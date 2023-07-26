New Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is looking to stiek uit wild at Stamford Bridge this season and wants to be even bigger than club legend Didier Drogba. The 22-year-old Senegal ace joined from Villarreal for £30m last month after scoring 12 La Liga goals last term.

Playing as a target man for new coach Mauricio Pochettino’s revamped side, he set up two goals in his unofficial debut against Wrexham last week, and bagged his first goal last Saturday’s opening 4-3 Premier League Summer Series win over Brighton in the US. 24 hours to go until we're back in action! 🤝



🔜 #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/6VQTmhFGKS — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2023 Heading into Thursday’s 2.15am Premier League Summer Series clash against Newcastle in Atlanta, Jackson is shooting for legendary status at Chelsea by emulating Ivorian icon Drogba. With Drogba boasting 164 goals in 381 games and 12 major titles in his Blues career, Jackson still has a long way to go.

Nico is your Man of the Match! 🤩 #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/YAy8CW9lmL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2023 But he says: "If I can be as successful as the likes of Drogba, Demba Ba and [Eden] Hazard, then I will be happy. "They are Chelsea legends. If I want to be considered a legend, I have to be even better than them." Iconic: Legend Didier Drogba: Felipe Trueba