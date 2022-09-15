Virgil van Dijk hit back at Liverpool’s critics after he and his teammates got back to winning ways with 2-1 Champions League win over Ajax at Anfield. The Reds have sukkelled this season, winning just two of their seven matches ahead on Tuesday’s night Group A clash.

A massive turnaround was needed after coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne were embarrassed 4-1 by Napoli last time out. Mo Salah produced a trademark finish in the 17th minute to become the top scorer of Champions League goals at Anfield (15), but the Reds failed to capitalise further on a fine start. Mohammed Kudus smashed home off the woodwork to equalise with Ajax’s first kans in the 27th minute, but the Reds drukked for a winner that came from a Joel Matip header in the 89th.

After their narrow win, defender Van Dijk, who could have scored from a number of setpieces, says: “Coming back from the horror show in Naples it was very important to show a positive reaction. “It’s not easy to turn it around, but it is a step in the right direction... It was very important to win going into the international break. “We are not listening to the outside world. A lot of ex-football players, who know exactly what we go through, they say a lot to get us down, but we know the last game was very bad.”