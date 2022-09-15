Virgil van Dijk hit back at Liverpool’s critics after he and his teammates got back to winning ways with 2-1 Champions League win over Ajax at Anfield.
The Reds have sukkelled this season, winning just two of their seven matches ahead on Tuesday’s night Group A clash.
A massive turnaround was needed after coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne were embarrassed 4-1 by Napoli last time out.
Mo Salah produced a trademark finish in the 17th minute to become the top scorer of Champions League goals at Anfield (15), but the Reds failed to capitalise further on a fine start.
Mohammed Kudus smashed home off the woodwork to equalise with Ajax’s first kans in the 27th minute, but the Reds drukked for a winner that came from a Joel Matip header in the 89th.
After their narrow win, defender Van Dijk, who could have scored from a number of setpieces, says: “Coming back from the horror show in Naples it was very important to show a positive reaction.
“It’s not easy to turn it around, but it is a step in the right direction... It was very important to win going into the international break.
“We are not listening to the outside world. A lot of ex-football players, who know exactly what we go through, they say a lot to get us down, but we know the last game was very bad.”
With Liverpool’s scheduled Premier League trip to Chelsea on Sunday postponed, because of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the Reds’ next game is at home to Brighton on October 1.