Virgil van Dijk is the greatest defender to ever play football according to former Liverpool striker Michael Owen. Before kickoff in the Reds’ 3-2 (5-3 aggregate) Champions League semifinal win over Villarreal in Spain on Tuesday night, Owen and the BT Sport panel discussed the best centreback’s of all time.

After fellow pundit and ex-England teammate and centreback Rio Ferdinand said Van Dijk ‘is the best centreback on the planet right now, easy', Owen said of the 30-year-old Dutchman: “Well I’d go further. I think he’s the best centre-half of all time.” HIGH PRIASES: Michael Owen He added: “As I’ve said, Rio was the best centre-half I ever played with. But with Van Dijk, as a centre-forward I look at him and think: what do you do against him? “He’s bigger than everyone, he’s faster than everyone, he’s stronger than everyone, he’s brilliant on the ball, he scores goals. I’ve never seen anything like it…”

Owen nearly had to sluk his woorde after Liverpool’s defence were caught napping in the third minute of the match, with Boulaye Dia beating Van Dijk to the ball to guide home the opening goal. IN AGREEMENT: Rio Ferdinand The Reds were stunned before the break when Francis Coquelin outjumped Trent-Alexander Arnold to head home a tie equaliser. Liverpool bounced back in the second half, with Fabinho smashing one home tussen die bene of Villarreal goalie Geronimo Rulli.