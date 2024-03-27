An emotional Brazil winger Vinicius Jr says his desire to play football is reducing due the racial abuse aimed at him in Spain. The Real Madrid ace has suffered abuse from opposition fans on many occasions in recent years and ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu last night, he says he is gatvol.

He explains: “I’ve been seeing this [racism] for a long time, and every time I feel sadder, and every time I have less desire to play. Meanwhile, Vini’s Real teammate and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger is taking legal against a journalist, who linked the former Chelsea man to terrorist group ISIS over a Ramadaan post. Footballer Vinicius Jr has suffered persistent racist abuse in Spanish stadiums. This is not something new and must be stopped. Sporting organisations must take meaningful action to stop racist abuse. pic.twitter.com/hpI03I75Us — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 26, 2024 Earlier this month, Rudiger, a devout Muslim, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a white robe on a prayer mat, pointing the index finger of his right hand towards the sky, with the caption: “May the Almighty accept our fasting and prayers.”