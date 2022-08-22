England’s Bazball simply had no answer to South Africa’s fast bowlers in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s last week.
The match finished inside three days, as South Africa wrapped up a famous innings and 12-run win over their hosts, whose media was quite vocal about their attacking brand of cricket (Bazball) heading into the match.
But hulle het nie rekening gehou van die Proteas’ awesome foursome - Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi - nie.
Between them, the speedsters took 18 wickets - the other two belonging to spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was only needed in England’s second innings.
South Africa won the toss and put in their hosts to bat, with Rabada (5/52) doing most of the damage, Nortje claiming 3/63 and Jansen 2/30 as they bowled England out for just 165 runs in their first innings.
The Proteas replied with 326 all out (Sarel Erwee 73, Jansen 48 and Dean Elgar 47) to take a first innings lead of 161 runs.
They lost their final wicket on Friday and England were expected to wipe out the lead and set SA a target.
But to everyone’s surprise, the match was done before the stumps on the third day, with Nortje (3/47), Jansen (2/13), Rabada (2/27), Maharaj (2/35) and Ngidi (1/15) all chipping in to bowl England out for 149.
Of the bowlers’ performance in the Test, Nortje, who bowled the quickest average speed per over (148km/h) England had to face in the last 10 years of Test cricket, says: “I’m really happy with the way things went… I’m really happy to be bowling with the red ball again. I’m really excited to be with the team, it’s an unbelievable attack.
#Proteas seamers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje reflect on the performance at Lord's 🏏— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 20, 2022
Full interview➡️ https://t.co/CtzVTWAnMy#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Lly8lYKHir
“KG [Rabada] did unbelievably well and well done to everyone for that. The guys have shown what they can do and everyone covers a different aspect in their own department and that’s really good...”
The second Test starts at Old Trafford on Thursday.