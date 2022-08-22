England’s Bazball simply had no answer to South Africa’s fast bowlers in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s last week. The match finished inside three days, as South Africa wrapped up a famous innings and 12-run win over their hosts, whose media was quite vocal about their attacking brand of cricket (Bazball) heading into the match.

But hulle het nie rekening gehou van die Proteas’ awesome foursome - Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi - nie. TIDY: SA's speedster Lungi Ngidi Between them, the speedsters took 18 wickets - the other two belonging to spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was only needed in England’s second innings. South Africa won the toss and put in their hosts to bat, with Rabada (5/52) doing most of the damage, Nortje claiming 3/63 and Jansen 2/30 as they bowled England out for just 165 runs in their first innings.

EFFECTIVE: Marco Jansen The Proteas replied with 326 all out (Sarel Erwee 73, Jansen 48 and Dean Elgar 47) to take a first innings lead of 161 runs. They lost their final wicket on Friday and England were expected to wipe out the lead and set SA a target. But to everyone’s surprise, the match was done before the stumps on the third day, with Nortje (3/47), Jansen (2/13), Rabada (2/27), Maharaj (2/35) and Ngidi (1/15) all chipping in to bowl England out for 149.