Stormers Juan de Jongh and Scarra Ntubeni were innie pakkie when they landed in Ireland on Monday ahead of Friday night’s United Rugby Championship match against Ulster in Belfast.
With some of their Springboks resting, coach John Dobson travelled with a youthful side captained by lock Marvin Orie.
Therefore, they are welcoming the return veteran midfielder De Jongh, 34, and experienced hooker Ntubeni, 31, from long-term injury.
Also in the mix this week is new loan signing Ruben van Heerden, 25, who could take the field in a Stormers jumper for the first time after signing on loan from England’s Exeter Chiefs.
We're back in #URC action this Friday 🤩— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 22, 2023
Let's make it another unforgettable night at Kingspan Stadium 🙌
🎟️ https://t.co/OXaNkJGADv pic.twitter.com/plMmOqfAgw
Coach John Dobson says of his squad: “We have some players missing due to resting protocols and injuries, but this is a squad full of talent and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do.
“We will not have a lot of training time this week, but everyone is looking forward to the challenge.”
Coach John Dobson says of his squad: “We have some players missing due to resting protocols and injuries, but this is a squad full of talent and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do.
“We will not have a lot of training time this week, but everyone is looking forward to the challenge.”
STORMERS SQUAD
Forwards: Kwenzo Blose, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Scarra Ntubeni, Marvin Orie (captain), Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Sazi Sandi, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Andre-Hugo Venter and Ali Vermaak.
Backs: Clayton Blommetjies, Juan de Jongh, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Imad Khan, Ruhan Nel, Cornel Smit, Stefan Ungerer and Kade Wolhuter.