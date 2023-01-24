Stormers Juan de Jongh and Scarra Ntubeni were innie pakkie when they landed in Ireland on Monday ahead of Friday night’s United Rugby Championship match against Ulster in Belfast. With some of their Springboks resting, coach John Dobson travelled with a youthful side captained by lock Marvin Orie.

Therefore, they are welcoming the return veteran midfielder De Jongh, 34, and experienced hooker Ntubeni, 31, from long-term injury. He’s back: Scarra Ntubeni Also in the mix this week is new loan signing Ruben van Heerden, 25, who could take the field in a Stormers jumper for the first time after signing on loan from England’s Exeter Chiefs. We're back in #URC action this Friday 🤩



Let's make it another unforgettable night at Kingspan Stadium 🙌



🎟️ https://t.co/OXaNkJGADv pic.twitter.com/plMmOqfAgw — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 22, 2023 Coach John Dobson says of his squad: “We have some players missing due to resting protocols and injuries, but this is a squad full of talent and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do.

