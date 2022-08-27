Veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro scored an extra-time winner as AmaZulu beat Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarter-final in the Mother City on Saturday. AmaZulu became the first team to book their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8. They will aim to end a trophy drought which has extended to 30 years.

Usuthu made a fast start to the game, taking the lead after nine minutes. Gabadinho Mhango took advantage of City’s defensive miscommunication and played the ball towards Augustine Kwem who slotted it beyond the reach of Darren Keet. City had 70% ball possession in the first half of normal time but had only two shots on target. Khanyisa Mayo was guilty of wasting several opportunities. However, he was the most ambitious attacker from the Western Cape side’s attack and he drew his side level in first half stoppage time. FULL TIME | The visitors net a late goal in extra time.



💙 1-2 🟢 #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/dt9qsmdObe — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 27, 2022 Wayde Lekay won possession and crossed into the path of Mayo who converted from close range.

Mhango was once again strongly involved in the build-up to AmaZulu’s second goal. The Malawian attacker forced a save from Keet with a late burst of energy. Keet could only parry the ball into the path of Majoro who tucked home from close range. Both Keet and AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa proved why they are both regarded as being among the best in the land by making key saves for their respective sides. Keet was forced into an excellent reflex save in the 87th minute. Kwem produced a good turn, getting the better of two City defenders before shooting but the former Bafana Bafana keeper was up to the task.