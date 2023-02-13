Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is dik bedonnerd after his side’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday cost them two valuable log points in their Premier League title race with Manchester City. The log leaders watched in horror as Ivan Toney’s 74th minute header was given the green light after Lee Mason’s controversial VAR check.

Eight minutes earlier, the Gunners had their noses in front when substitute Leandro Trossard steered in Bukayo Saka’s cross across the face of the goal for his first goal for the club. Leandro Trossard has The Emirates going crazy 🥳



His first goal for the club could be a big one! pic.twitter.com/T6nmMRi6Jt — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 11, 2023 But their celebrations were cut short when Toney, who has a history with Arsenal after cheekily tweeting ‘nice kickabout with the boys’ after they beat Arsenal 2-0 in their return to the top flight in 2021, had the ball in the net after some goalmouth action following a free kick. VAR was called in and despite midfielder Christian Norgaard, who gave the final ball to Toney, appearing to be offside as the ball floated in, the goal was given.

🗣️ “It is offside. They will probably give an explanation later in the week.”



Mikel Arteta says the Brentford goal was offside and Arsenal will speak to the Premier League to discuss the decisions in the game as always following VAR official Lee Mason’s blunder at the Emirates. pic.twitter.com/wkj8DUHVHj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 12, 2023 Arteta says: “I just looked back and it is offside. “Have they explained why it wasn’t allowed? No. It is frustrating but they will probably give an explanation later in the week.” Dik bedonned: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta Professional game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) spokesman Chris Foy admits the offside line not being drawn to highlight Norgaard’s position was a mistake and tells Daily Mail: “In the build-up to the goal, Christian Norgaard - whose cross it is that Toney heads in - is in an offside position.