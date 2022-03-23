President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday evening that outdoor sporting events will be able to take up to 50% capacity, but will the PSL be opening its doors anytime soon?

In what could prove to be a massive to sports around the country, president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that outdoor event can now take up to 50% of their capacity.

Previously, the limit was at 2000, a figure that not deemed good enough in many quarters.

But, will that change mean anything for the Premier Soccer League, which has forced football to continue being played behind closed doors despite the easing of restrictions?

Recently, competitions like the CAF Champions League, Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship and intentional friendlies involving Bafana Bafana have allowed 2000 vaccinated fans into stadiums.

The Premier Soccer League, however, has come under increasing pressure from fans, coaches and players as games continue being played with zero attendance in the stands.

Just last week, AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy complained that football was back to normal in other countries, while the PSL was still not allowing fans.

McCarthy was also not happy that only 2000 fan were allowed in stadiums.

“Why 2000? The rest of the world had been in full swing for one year. We party, we go out, clubbing ... People are smoking and having full on sex but there are still no fans in the stadium,” bemoaned McCarthy.

Speaking in his national address on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said: “The approach going forward is that both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50 percent of their capacity provided that the criteria for entrance are proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.

“This change to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries in particular.

“This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in stadiums and attending music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events,” the president said.

IOL Sport