Manchester United are targeting Champions League glory once again ahead of tonight’s 10pm last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

The gees is hoog at Old Trafford as they welcome Diego Simeone’s La Liga champions after a Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick fired them to a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

And that boost in belief has come at just the right time for the inconsistent Red Devils, having bounced back from a 4-1 derby demolition by Manchester City two weekends ago.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick says: “Against Manchester City, I almost felt like we were at a funeral, that it’s already dead. I felt like it’s the worst team I ever coached.

CONFIDENT: Antoine Griezmann

“And after the 3-2 win against Spurs we’re discussing our chances to win the Champions League.”

With news that Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were both back in training after recovering from Covid-19, Paul Pogba adds: “It was good for us to get this win just to get ready for the Champions League [match] because the Champions League one is going to be hard also.

“We have to be ready for this one and we have to win again.”

With the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid, Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann reckons they will need their bench to get them over the line after a late Anthony Elanga equaliser cancelled out Joao Felix’s first-half header.

Frenchman Griezmann, who hit the woodwork as a sub, says: “We are confident and playing well.

“Whoever is playing, whether starter or substitute, is doing very well.

“We must continue like this. And I’m sure whoever comes on will contribute what the team needs.”

