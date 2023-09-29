Something’s got to give when two of the four remaining unbeaten sides in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, lock horns on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Spurs open their doors for the Reds on the back of a 2-2 draw with north London rivals Arsenal which extended their unbeaten start to the season to six games and left them in fourth place after four wins and two draws.
Coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, meanwhile, are second with five wins and a draw in as many games and trail log leaders Manchester City by two points. The only other unbeaten team so far this season is Arsenal, who have a similar record to that of Spurs.
But things could change on Saturday, with Spurs and the Reds’ unbeaten runs threatened.
And Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai knows this, saying of the Reds’ run: “We are taking it game by game, not thinking long term. Of course you don’t want to lose, never, but we have to be realistic. We are looking forward to Tottenham now, to take the three points home, and then the next week.”
The Reds, though, will have to be op hulle hoede for the league’s comeback kings, with Spurs setting a new record for claiming the most points (428) from losing positions - edging out Manchester United on 427.
So far this season, captain Heung-Min Son’s manne have collected eight points from losing positions
In other Premier League action this weekend, Kaoru Mitoma and third-place Brighton face a stiff test against a fifth-placed Aston Villa at 1.30pm on Saturday, while City go to Wolves looking to bounce back from being knocked out of the League Cup 1-0 by Newcastle in midweek.