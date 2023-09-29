Something’s got to give when two of the four remaining unbeaten sides in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, lock horns on Saturday at 6.30pm. Spurs open their doors for the Reds on the back of a 2-2 draw with north London rivals Arsenal which extended their unbeaten start to the season to six games and left them in fourth place after four wins and two draws.

Coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, meanwhile, are second with five wins and a draw in as many games and trail log leaders Manchester City by two points. The only other unbeaten team so far this season is Arsenal, who have a similar record to that of Spurs. Who's excited for this one? 🙋‍♂️@SpursOfficial 🤜![CDATA[]]>🤛 @LFC pic.twitter.com/8MbfHVymxD — Premier League (@premierleague) September 28, 2023 But things could change on Saturday, with Spurs and the Reds’ unbeaten runs threatened. And Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai knows this, saying of the Reds’ run: “We are taking it game by game, not thinking long term. Of course you don’t want to lose, never, but we have to be realistic. We are looking forward to Tottenham now, to take the three points home, and then the next week.”