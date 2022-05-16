Liverpool celebrated at Wembley for the second time this season on Saturday, as they klapped Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup. It was the second time this season that the two teams met in a cup decider, with the Reds also beating the Blues on penalties in the League Cup decider in February after both matches finished 0-0 after extra time.

After starting like a house on fire, the Reds couldn’t break Chelsea, who got stronger as the game progressed, despite hitting the woodwork twice ini the 83rd and 84th minute respectively. With the bulk of the possession (53 percent), the Reds had 17 shots at Chelsea’s goal, with the Blues, who had good chances of their own, taking 10 shots. Still, they couldn’t be separated - even after extra time. And what a nailbiter the penalty shootout was. Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta hit the post first, with his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy then denying Senegal teammate Sadio Mane. ANOTHER: Jurgen Klopp And when Reds goalie Alisson Becker saved from Mason Mount, the druk was on Greek leftback Konstantinos Tsimikas, who then stepped up to slot home the winning penalty for the Reds.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits hy’t sy naels opgevreet, telling the BBC: “Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea. “Then in the penalty shootout, it was nerve-racking, my nails are gone but I really feel for Chelsea - for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard. But for us I’m pretty happy. “We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well - it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us.”