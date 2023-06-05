Gundogan struck two volleys either side of Bruno Fernandes’ first-half penalty as City beat local rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

The German midfielder kicked off the match and opened the scoring 12 seconds later to rock Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils with the earliest ever goal in an FA Cup final.

His pass back to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was hit long to Erling Haaland, whose knockdown fell to Kevin de Bruyne and he found Gundogan on the edge of the penalty area and the skipper lashed a volley past a static David de Gea.

Gundogan says of the goal: “We aimed for that, to go long for Erling and then to get the second ball and try to attack quick.