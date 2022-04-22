Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel slammed the Stamford Bridge pitch as he looks to avoid a fourth straight home defeat against West Ham on Sunday at 3pm.

The German was fuming after Arsenal beat his world champions 4-2 on Wednesday night in a match full of mistakes from both teams.

It resulted in a third loss in a row at home for the Premier League’s third-placed club after going down to Brentford and Real Madrid with 11 goals conceded.

Defender Andreas Christensen made a mistake that gifted Eddie Nketiah the opener for Arsenal.

And Tuchel says: “The pitch is difficult to play here, maybe it sounds like an excuse but it is a very difficult pitch here, not to our favour.”

The Hammers head into the London derby in seventh place, five points off the top four.

And Tuchel says: “The pitch is difficult to play here, maybe it sounds like an excuse but it is a very difficult pitch here, not to our favour.”

The Hammers come into this London derby in seventh place, five points off the top four.

[email protected]