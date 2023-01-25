Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov both booked their places in the Australian Open semifinals with relative ease on Tuesday.
Russian Khachanov was the first through to the final four when his opponent American Sebastian Korda went down with a wrist injury, with the former leading 7-6, 6-3 and 3-0.
After that, Tsitsipas also made klein skooltjies of his opponent, beating Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 and 6-4.
4th #AusOpen semifinal awaits!@steftsitsipas will play Karen Khachanov for a spot in the #AO2023 men's singles final. @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/PfSzKS0vCQ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2023
While they will go head to head in Friday’s first semifinal, nine-time champion Novak Djokovic faces fifth-seed Andrey Rublev at 10.30am in their quarterfinal on Wednesday, with Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul playing in the earlier match at 5.30am.