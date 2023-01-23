The tournament’s top remaining seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the Australian Open’s quarterfinal on Sunday after beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets.
Tsitsipas, seeded third for the tournament, is the highest ranking player left after defending champion and top seed Rafa Nadal and second seed Casper Ruud both crashed out in the second round.
Facing 15th seed Italian Sinner, 21, the 24-year-old Greek Tsitsipas produced a superb display to win the match in four sets 6-3, 6-3,
3-6, 4-6 ,6-3.
Stefanos survives an ALMIGHTY fourth-round ordeal! 💪![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇷 What a match! 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 22, 2023
🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/IBNF4TM6Qx
Meanwhile, sixth-seed Felix Auger Aliassime became the latest big-name casualty at the tournament after losing 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 and 7-6 to Czech Jiri Lehecka.
Fourth-seed and nine-time champions Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the quarterfinals today at 10am when he faces homeboy Alex de Minaur.
Also in action today is fifth-seed Andrey Rublev, who faces Holger Rune in a mouthwatering top 10 battle at 5.30am, while Americans Ben Shelton and JJ Wolf cross swords at 5am, with Roberto Bautista Agut and Tommy Paul locking horns at 7am.