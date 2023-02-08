Tryon and her teammates kick off their historical World Cup campaign on Friday innie Kaap when they host Sri Lanka at Newlands.

Proteas women’s allrounder Chloe Tryon says they will try hard to do what no South African senior team could have done before – win a World Cup.

The magnitude of the occasion is not lost to the 29-year-old Durban-born Tryon who says: “We have a World Cup in a couple of days. This doesn’t come around often. I think it inspires us every day. “We look on social media how excited everybody is and how much people in the country want to come out and support us. It is exciting. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Banking on home support to carry the team, Tryon says their mission is simple; to make SA proud.

These are our Hero's. This is our game. This is our time 🏏#TurnitUp and take your seat in history - https://t.co/eU44uaUMk4 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/1WhiptO466 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) January 31, 2023

She explains: “We have all sat together and worked really hard as a team. We want to make South Africa proud, ourselves proud and our families proud.”