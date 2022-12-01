Trevor Noah has revealed that he’s backing Ghana in the World Cup since Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the tournament. After qualifying for the 2010 World Cup as hosts, Bafana have failed to book their tickets to the last three editions in Brazil, Russia and, now, Qatar.

They didn’t make it to Qatar due to their controversial defeat to Ghana in the last game of the group stage qualifiers. Ghana, though, went all the way to book their spot in the finals after beating Nigeria in the back-to-back matches of the play-off qualifiers early this year. Ghana are determined to progress to the next round of the World Cup after losing 3-2 in the opener to Portugal and beating South Korea 3-2 on Monday.

Their qualification fate will be ultimately decided on Friday night against Uruguay – in a match that’s all about vengeance for Ghana. In 2010, Ghana crashed out of the quarter-finals after they lost to Uruguay on penalties after Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty late in extra-time. Looks like @Trevornoah is the only South African supporting Ghana🇬🇭 at this World Cup 😃 pic.twitter.com/8qRQkGGOd8 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 1, 2022 Ghana were awarded the spot-kick after Luis Suarez cleared the goal-bound effort off his line with his hands in what could have been a win for Ghana.

But the Black Stars, who were nicknamed 'BaGhana BaGhana' by hosts South Africa as they carried the nation and continent's hope, have a new supporter. The Daily Shows’ outgoing host Noah couldn’t hide his excitement after Ghana’s win on Monday, saying he’s been rooting for them since the start. “Who do I support for this World Cup? Ah, that’s a tough one,” said Noah on one of the between the scenes segments from his popular talk show.