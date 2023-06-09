Coach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are looking to become the eighth team in history to win a continental treble when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday night at 9pm To do so, the FA Cup and Premier League winners have to do what they could never do before - win the Champions League.

Standing in their way is a team that knows what is at stake, with Inter being one of the seven teams to have achieved the treble when they did so in 2009/10. 🇹![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🌅#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JiXLregnCY — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 9, 2023 The only other English side to have done so are City neighbours’ United’s 1998/99 team. With history beckoning and a monkey to get off their backs, City will bank on the tournament’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland (with 12 strikes - only seven fewer than Inter’s grand total of 19), while the Italians conceded just three times in six knockout games en route to the final.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is looking forward to his showdown with Haaland, saying: “Haaland says City bought him to win the Champions League and that says everything. “But it’s City v Inter, not Haaland v Inter. La rotta verso le ✨continua: l'armeno che va come un 🚂 è arrivato a destinazione 💥#ForzaInter #UCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/f3ENzjMCC7 — Inter (@Inter) June 8, 2023 “We know City are a strong team who can cause problems when they get close to goal. We will analyse them and prepare for them.”

With the Champions League decider finally here, Haaland adds: “I knew I was joining a team where I would have many chances to score goals and make an impact. Our boys in blue depart for Istanbul 💙 pic.twitter.com/b0XebFwwym — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2023 “I know we are all going to give it everything to win this final. “We will have to be at our best against a very good Inter Milan side and we’re excited to get out onto the pitch.”

CONTINENTAL TREBLE WINNERS Bayern Munich - 2012/13 and 2019/20 Barcelona - 2008/09 and 2014/15