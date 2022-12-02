The Stormers will make history, according to coach John Dobson, by fielding 11 players of colour in their starting XV for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons. Dobson and his history-makers gaan slaan tent op at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow where they will welcome the Welshman at 2pm in which will be their third ‘home’ venue of the season.

Salmaan Moerat will lead the DHL Stormers at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday as we take on Dragons in our first game in Gqeberha.





🎟️ Tickets here https://t.co/J5iLRAKpuf#STOvDRA #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/GSk9TDp9E9 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 2, 2022 Forced to play at the Danie Craven Stadium against Connacht in September because of a Justin Bieber concert that never took place, the Stormers now make way for preparations for next week’s Cape Town Sevens at their real ‘home’ base - Cape Town Stadium. But while they will be playing in ‘n ander man se yard, Dobson is convinced die Kaap bly die Kaap. Progress: Coach John Dobson He writes in his weekly column for the franchise’s website: “We know it will feel like a home game because the Stormers have always had a special place in the hearts of rugby supporters in Gqeberha…”

While Dobson will only name his matchday squad today, the coach did reveal that their trip to Gqeberha will not only be a historic one in terms of the venue. He explains: "It will also be history-making for the DHL Stormers in a way that I was not aware of until told, which is that 11 of the starting XV are players of colour. The Friendly City of Gqeberha is going to be rocked by a whole new kind of storm on December 3.



"As I mentioned earlier, the strength of DHL Western Province and the DHL Stormers is our cultural diversity, but when I heard the number, it really made me appreciate how much progress we have made and how we have transformed just by way of understanding how we wanted to play and then identified the players we believe most effectively suit this game plan."