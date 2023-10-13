Defending world champions the Springboks are once again out to be the biggest party poopers at the Rugby World Cup when they face France in Paris on Sunday night at 9pm. Four years ago when they were crowned champions, South Africa were the grootste villains when they KO’d hosts Japan in the quarterfinals.

And now, captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates are looking to repeat that feat against France. Jacques Nienaber has named the second most experienced #Springboks team ever for Sunday's #RWC2023 quarter-final against France - more here: https://t.co/HDWQWcHJDD 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3Q20WMGIMp — Springboks (@Springboks) October 13, 2023 The difference is that while the Japanese people took the defeat well, the French will in all likelihood not be as gracious. Still, Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi says they take some inspiration from their win over Japan, saying: “It is definitely very inspiring. We know we are the defending champions and we know we have a huge task playing the host nation again in a quarterfinal. It is very exciting. That was four years ago. Rugby has changed - players are bigger, stronger, fitter.”

"When we get into the changeroom it’s only about the #Springboks and South Africa" - more here: https://t.co/aaZCq8cP6S 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/PhcJVFeFzb — Springboks (@Springboks) October 12, 2023 He adds of the hostile reception they are expecting: “We will just take the atmosphere as it is. We have played them in Marseille, which was a very hostile atmosphere, so we have experience of that. It will be very important for us to shut out the noise. We need to make sure we execute our plan as a team.” South Africa won seven of their last eight matches against France, but the one they lost is in Marseille last year when they lost 30-26. Hit job: France’s Gregory Alldritt.Picture credit: Mohammed Badra The Hane will take some confidence from that, with No.8 Gregory Alldritt saying they will won’t sak their vlag when it comes to physicality against the world champs.