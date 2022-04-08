Proteas captain Dean Elgar reckons Bangladesh moet hul ogies afvee and play some cricket ahead of today’s second Test at St George’s Park.

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 220 runs in the first of two Tests at Centurion Park earlier in the week, but the Tigers complained afterwards that the Proteas verbally abused them.

Waar wil hulle wees? Elgar wants to know, saying ahead of the final Test’s start today at 10am: “i don’t think the complaints are justified - especially towards the South African side.

“We play the game hard and if anything, we were giving back what we were given when we were batting. This is Test cricket, it’s a man’s environment when it comes to playing at this level. I still intend to play the game hard.

“By no means did we swear or use foul language towards the Bangladeshi cricketers, because we still respect them in that nature…

“I just think they need to harden up and play the game at a level that maybe they’re not used to. “It’s purely just us playing the nature of cricket - we received it first and we just responded…

“One of my messages to the players is that we do everything with dignity and that we don’t throw our badge away.

“I honestly didn’t see any bad sledging out there - even from their side.

“This is Test cricket and we need to dry our eyes sometimes.”

